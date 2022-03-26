UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says S-400 Handover To Ukraine 'Not On The Agenda'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Turkey does not plan to pass its arsenal of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems on to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Turkey does not plan to pass its arsenal of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems on to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"This issue is not on the agenda," the diplomat said at Qatar's Doha Forum.

The United States has reportedly asked Turkey to hand the sophisticated S-400 weapons over to Ukraine after years of pressuring Ankara, a NATO member, into abandoning the arms deal with Russia.

