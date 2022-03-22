Turkish Foreign Minister Says Spoke to Russian, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he has spoken over phone with the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to learn about the latest developments in bilateral peace talks

"We are constantly continuing our efforts to normalize the situation (in Ukraine). Yesterday evening, I held phone talks with members of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiation delegations. I learned the latest situation. Positions occasionally change, today it is one thing, tomorrow it is another," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of achieving a ceasefire on the backdrop of ongoing negotiations.

"The goal is to stop the war, achieve a ceasefire. Any war can bring peace. We have been saying every time that there are no winners in war and no losers in peace.

Yes, Western countries have taken measures, imposed sanctions. But after that stage, we need to think about how to stop the war," Cavusoglu added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

Turkey has repeatedly come up with initiatives to host peace talks or face-to-face meetings between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. No such meetings have taken place so far, although both leaders have expressed their openness to a negotiated solution.