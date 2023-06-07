Turkish Foreign Minister Says Sweden Needs to Take Concrete Steps to Join NATO

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday told his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, that Stockholm needs to take concrete steps to join NATO

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday told his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, that Stockholm needs to take concrete steps to join NATO.

"Today (on June 7), Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

During the talk, he congratulated his colleague Minister Fidan on his new appointment. Minister Fidan also stressed that concrete steps must be taken for Sweden to join NATO," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also agreed to re-establish contact after a meeting of the Standing Joint Mechanism on Sweden's NATO membership.