Turkish Foreign Minister Says Talks With US on F-16 Deliveries Facing 'No Difficulties'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Turkey is facing no significant difficulties in negotiating deliveries of F-16 fighter jets with the United States after Washington removed its NATO ally from the F-35 program, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"There is no clarity on F-35s at the moment. As for negotiations on F-16s, they are continuing. Defense (working) groups met in Ankara earlier. There are no difficulties. Things are running their course," he told the parliament's planning and budget committee.

The US finished the process of "unwinding" Turkey from the joint program to build the F-35 stealthy fighter in early 2021. The process was initiated in July 2019 after Turkey bought S-400 air defense systems from Russia, angering Washington.

Turkey asked the US in October 2021 to sell 40 F-16s as well as modernization kits for its warplanes. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of the jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023.