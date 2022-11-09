UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Talks With US On F-16 Deliveries Facing 'No Difficulties'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 01:32 AM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Talks With US on F-16 Deliveries Facing 'No Difficulties'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Turkey is facing no significant difficulties in negotiating deliveries of F-16 fighter jets with the United States after Washington removed its NATO ally from the F-35 program, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"There is no clarity on F-35s at the moment. As for negotiations on F-16s, they are continuing. Defense (working) groups met in Ankara earlier. There are no difficulties. Things are running their course," he told the parliament's planning and budget committee.

The US finished the process of "unwinding" Turkey from the joint program to build the F-35 stealthy fighter in early 2021. The process was initiated in July 2019 after Turkey bought S-400 air defense systems from Russia, angering Washington.

Turkey asked the US in October 2021 to sell 40 F-16s as well as modernization kits for its warplanes. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of the jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Parliament Budget Sale Ankara United States July October Congress 2019 From

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

59 minutes ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

59 minutes ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

59 minutes ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

1 hour ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

1 hour ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.