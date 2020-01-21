UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Says Training Of Libya's GNA Forces Continues, Legitimate

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Training of Libya's GNA Forces Continues, Legitimate

Turkey continues its training of the forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord, it is legitimate, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, asked if Ankara's military approach on Libya would change after last week's agreement in Berlin

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Turkey continues its training of the forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord, it is legitimate, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, asked if Ankara's military approach on Libya would change after last week's agreement in Berlin.

"We have an agreement with Libya on education and training. That is exactly what we're doing, that is a legitimate effort," Cavusoglu said.

