DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Turkey continues its training of the forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord, it is legitimate, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, asked if Ankara's military approach on Libya would change after last week's agreement in Berlin.

"We have an agreement with Libya on education and training. That is exactly what we're doing, that is a legitimate effort," Cavusoglu said.