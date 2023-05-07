Turkish Foreign Minister Says US Suggested Ankara Send S-400s to Kiev

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The United States has suggested that Turkey send its S-400 air defense systems, purchased from Russia, to Ukraine, but Ankara has rejected the offer as affecting its national independence, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

In April 2021, the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year Washington had offered that Ankara buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. However, the deal needs approval of the US Congress, with many lawmakers strongly opposing the initiative.

"There were several proposals from the US considering S-400s. We were told, 'Give us control.' This is a proposal that affects our independence. Where is our independence then? ... We were even offered sending them (S-400s) to Ukraine, but we said we could not," Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia on the purchase of the S-400 air defense missiles worth $2.5 billion in 2017, with an option to buy another batch. Under the contract, the first batch was supposed to be a direct purchase, while the delivery of the second regiment also provided for technology exchange, joint production and software integration.

The first regiment of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems was delivered to Turkey in 2019. In August 2022, Moscow said that the supply of the second regiment of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems was also underway. However, the delivery was postponed in March 2023 due to Ankara's objection to a clause prohibiting the resale of the equipment to third countries, Turkish media reported.