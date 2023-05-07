UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says US Suggested Ankara Send S-400s To Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says US Suggested Ankara Send S-400s to Kiev

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The United States has suggested that Turkey send its S-400 air defense systems, purchased from Russia, to Ukraine, but Ankara has rejected the offer as affecting its national independence, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

In April 2021, the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year Washington had offered that Ankara buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. However, the deal needs approval of the US Congress, with many lawmakers strongly opposing the initiative.

"There were several proposals from the US considering S-400s. We were told, 'Give us control.' This is a proposal that affects our independence. Where is our independence then? ... We were even offered sending them (S-400s) to Ukraine, but we said we could not," Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia on the purchase of the S-400 air defense missiles worth $2.5 billion in 2017, with an option to buy another batch. Under the contract, the first batch was supposed to be a direct purchase, while the delivery of the second regiment also provided for technology exchange, joint production and software integration.

The first regiment of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems was delivered to Turkey in 2019. In August 2022, Moscow said that the supply of the second regiment of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems was also underway. However, the delivery was postponed in March 2023 due to Ankara's objection to a clause prohibiting the resale of the equipment to third countries, Turkish media reported.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Buy Ankara Independence United States Tayyip Erdogan March April August Congress Sunday 2017 2019 Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

8 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

17 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

17 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

17 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.