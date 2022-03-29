Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergence in Russian, Ukrainian Positions

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that there is some convergence of positions between Moscow and Kiev on the peace agreement

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that there is some convergence of positions between Moscow and Kiev on the peace agreement.

"We are pleased to note the convergence of positions between Moscow and Kiev," Cavusoglu told a briefing after Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul earlier on Tuesday.

The minister added that a meeting of foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine is currently on the agenda. Next on the agenda will be the meeting of the countries' presidents.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.