UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points Of Convergence In Russian, Ukrainian Positions

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergence in Russian, Ukrainian Positions

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that there is some convergence of positions between Moscow and Kiev on the peace agreement

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that there is some convergence of positions between Moscow and Kiev on the peace agreement.

"We are pleased to note the convergence of positions between Moscow and Kiev," Cavusoglu told a briefing after Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul earlier on Tuesday.

The minister added that a meeting of foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine is currently on the agenda. Next on the agenda will be the meeting of the countries' presidents.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Agreement

Recent Stories

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

55 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Fo ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russi ..

56 seconds ago
 Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife establis ..

Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife established in KP

58 seconds ago
 IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea ..

IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea of Asif Zardari

1 minute ago
 Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

3 minutes ago
 Operator of JANAF Oil Pipeline Plans to Suspend Pu ..

Operator of JANAF Oil Pipeline Plans to Suspend Pumping of Oil to Serbia's NIS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.