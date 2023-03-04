UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Set To Attend 5th UN Conference On Least Developed Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Turkish foreign minister set to attend 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries

Trkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Trkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha.

Cavusoglu "will attend the first day of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) that will be held in Doha on 5-9 March 2023 on behalf of the President of the Republic of T�rkiye," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Reminding that the "LDC Conferences are a once-in-a-decade opportunity to discuss challenges faced by the LDCs and achieve their sustainable development," the statement added that T�rkiye hosted the fourth LDC conference in Istanbul on May 9-13, 2011.

The Turkish minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

Related Topics

United Nations Qatar Doha Istanbul March May Event

Recent Stories

Five arrested in operation against criminals in Qu ..

Five arrested in operation against criminals in Quetta

8 seconds ago
 Turkish first lady meets head of UN-Habitat

Turkish first lady meets head of UN-Habitat

11 seconds ago
 Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

17 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organises annual general ..

17 minutes ago
 UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking As ..

UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking Asylum - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run f ..

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run for Presidential Election - Rep ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.