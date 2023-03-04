Turkish foreign minister set to attend 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries

Trkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Trkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha.

Cavusoglu "will attend the first day of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) that will be held in Doha on 5-9 March 2023 on behalf of the President of the Republic of T�rkiye," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Reminding that the "LDC Conferences are a once-in-a-decade opportunity to discuss challenges faced by the LDCs and achieve their sustainable development," the statement added that T�rkiye hosted the fourth LDC conference in Istanbul on May 9-13, 2011.

The Turkish minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.