Turkish Foreign Minister Starts Working Visit to Iran on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu starts his two-day working visit to the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Thursday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the visit, the Turkish top diplomat will raise both regional and international issues, as well as touch upon relations between the two countries.

Cavusoglu is also reportedly expected to take part in the first meeting of the joint Iranian-Turkish economic commission in Isfahan on Friday.

Zarif, in turn, paid a visit to Turkey in mid-April.