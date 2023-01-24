Turkish Foreign Minister Summons Dutch Ambassador Over Quran Burning in The Hague

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned the Dutch ambassador in Ankara in connection the controversial demonstration with the burning of the Quran in The Hague.

Media reported on Monday that far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague. The local authorities, however, reportedly granted the action, provided he does not burn the Muslim holy book.

"The Dutch ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, he was strongly protested and condemned for this vile and disgusting act. We demanded that the Netherlands prevent such actions," the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a permission from the authorities. The action was condemned by many countries, including Turkey.