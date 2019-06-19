UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Supports UN Rapporteur's Recommendations On Khashoggi Case

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:47 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said on Wednesday that he strongly supported UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions Agnes Callamard's recommendations on shading light on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and bringing those responsible to justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said on Wednesday that he strongly supported UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions Agnes Callamard's recommendations on shading light on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and bringing those responsible to justice.

In her new report, Callamard qualified Khashoggi's death as a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia was responsible. She called for further investigation into Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-level Saudi officials' possible involvement in the murder. Callamard also recommended to call an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on the matter.

"Strongly endorse #UN Rapporteur @AgnesCallamard's recommendations for elucidating Khashoggi's murder&holding those responsible accountable," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

