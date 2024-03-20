Turkish foreign minister to attend 1st Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the first International Nuclear Energy Summit on March 21 in Brussels, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan will head a delegation to attend the summit hosted by the Belgian government.

A ministerial session, in which ministers and other high-ranking officials will participate, and four separate panels will be held at the summit, according to the sources.

Leaders worldwide will convene to emphasize nuclear energy's role in tackling global challenges such as reducing fossil fuel usage, improving energy security, and stimulating economic growth.

Scheduled for March 21-22, the summit is jointly hosted by the IAEA and Belgium and will be co-chaired by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

It will be the most significant gathering thus far dedicated solely to nuclear energy, a topic of increasing interest globally due to its potential to decrease fossil fuel consumption and meet the growing demand for low-carbon electricity.