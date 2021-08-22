UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister To Attend Crimea Platform Summit In Kiev - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister to Attend Crimea Platform Summit in Kiev - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will take part in the Crimea Platform summit in Kiev, the ministry said on Sunday.

"H.E. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Ukraine to attend the Inaugural Summit of the International Crimea Platform to be held on 23 August 2021 in Kyiv," the ministry said in a statement.

The Crimea Platform summit, a diplomatic initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is aimed at Kiev gaining support from the international community to retake control of the peninsula from Russia.

Ukraine has invited the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries to participate in the summit.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97% of voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, did not recognize the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow deems the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging "historically closed."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada European Union Visit Kiev United Kingdom United States March August Sunday From

Recent Stories

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

16 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

2 hours ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

3 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.