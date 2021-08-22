Turkish Foreign Minister to Attend Crimea Platform Summit in Kiev - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will take part in the Crimea Platform summit in Kiev, the ministry said on Sunday.

"H.E. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Ukraine to attend the Inaugural Summit of the International Crimea Platform to be held on 23 August 2021 in Kyiv," the ministry said in a statement.

The Crimea Platform summit, a diplomatic initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is aimed at Kiev gaining support from the international community to retake control of the peninsula from Russia.

Ukraine has invited the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries to participate in the summit.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97% of voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, did not recognize the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow deems the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging "historically closed."