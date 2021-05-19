Turkish Foreign Minister to Attend UNGA Meeting on Palestine on Thursday

Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on May 20 to discuss the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on May 20 to discuss the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"H.E. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is travelling to New York today (19 May) with the Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Pakistan and Tunisia to attend the UN General Assembly meeting to be held on 20 May 2021, under the leadership of the President of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Volkan Bozkır, in order to discuss the developments in Palestine," the ministry said.

Cavusoglu, meanwhile, posted a video of him boarding a plane together with his Palestinian and Pakistani counterparts, Riad Malki and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"On our way to #NewYork together w/my brothers FM Riad Malki of #Palestine and FM @SMQureshiPTI of #Pakistan! In the #UN General Assembly, together we will stand up against Israel's atrocities and defend our Palestinian brothers and sisters," he tweeted.

Amid the current episode of the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation, Ankara has frequently expressed its strong support for Palestinians, branding Israel as a "terror state."