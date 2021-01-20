UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister To Meet With NATO Chief On Friday - NATO Press Service

Turkish Foreign Minister to Meet With NATO Chief on Friday - NATO Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on January 22, the NATO press service said Wednesday.

"On Friday, 22 January 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, at NATO Headquarters," the press service said.

More Stories From World

