UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister To Pay Working Visit To Moldova Next Week - Dodon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister to Pay Working Visit to Moldova Next Week - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was expected to visit the Eastern European country sometime by the end of next week.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to our country is planned for the end of next week," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The president also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Moldova has purchased 50 mechanical ventilators from USHAS, a Turkish state-owned health company. Ankara agreed to send the equipment after Chisinau made an advance payment of only 10 percent.

Related Topics

Facebook Company Visit Chisinau Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

8 seconds ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

15 seconds ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

25 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

31 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

45 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.