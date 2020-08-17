Turkish Foreign Minister to Pay Working Visit to Moldova Next Week - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was expected to visit the Eastern European country sometime by the end of next week.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to our country is planned for the end of next week," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The president also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Moldova has purchased 50 mechanical ventilators from USHAS, a Turkish state-owned health company. Ankara agreed to send the equipment after Chisinau made an advance payment of only 10 percent.