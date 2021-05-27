Turkish foreign minister to pay working visit to Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :- Turkish foreign minister will pay a working visit to Greece on May 30-31, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The visit by Mevlut Cavusoglu comes at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, the statement said.

Before going to the capital Athens, Cavusoglu will first visit Greece's Western Thrace region on May 30, the ministry added.

The Western Thrace region is home to a Muslim Turkish community of around 150,000.

Turkey has long protested Greek government measures denying local Muslim Turks their rights under both treaties and European law.