Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit China on January 12 to Discuss Current Issues

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to China on Wednesday with current regional and international issues being on the agenda, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"H.E. Mr.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to the People's Republic of China on 12 January 2022," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bilateral relations along with current regional and international issues will be under discussion during the visit, according to the statement.