UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit China On January 12 To Discuss Current Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit China on January 12 to Discuss Current Issues

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to China on Wednesday with current regional and international issues being on the agenda, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"H.E. Mr.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to the People's Republic of China on 12 January 2022," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bilateral relations along with current regional and international issues will be under discussion during the visit, according to the statement.

Related Topics

China Visit January

Recent Stories

US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg to Discuss Upco ..

US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg to Discuss Upcoming NATO-Russia Council Meeti ..

21 minutes ago
 Accountability Court grants pre-arrest bail to Asi ..

Accountability Court grants pre-arrest bail to Asif Ali Zardari: Reports

33 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of ..

IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of PM Khan

42 minutes ago
 UK Police Considering Probe Into Alleged Party Hel ..

UK Police Considering Probe Into Alleged Party Held in Downing Street During Loc ..

32 minutes ago
 US Navy Says Tracking Russian Spy Ship Near Hawaii

US Navy Says Tracking Russian Spy Ship Near Hawaii

32 minutes ago
 US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surg ..

US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surgery at Maryland University

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.