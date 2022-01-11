Turkish foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to China on Wednesday

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to China on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu will address "bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues" during the visit.

Turkiye and the People's Republic of China established diplomatic relations in August 1971.

Bilateral, economic and political relations between the two countries gained momentum in the 1980s. From the last decade onwards, the relations grew into a strategic cooperation level.

The trade volume between the two countries is around $24 billion as of 2020. This originates primarily from the increasing export volume of Turkish agricultural and husbandry goods to China.