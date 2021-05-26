Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Greece on May 31

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Greece on May 31, pro-government Turkish media reported on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Greece on May 31, pro-government Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

"After receiving an invitation from Greece I will pay a visit to Greece on Monday," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper Yeni Safak.

The Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed that the top Greek diplomat, Nikos Dendias, would meet with Cavusoglu in Athens.

"The talks will focus on the bilateral relations, as well as on regional and international developments," a statement read.

Ties between the two NATO allies soured last year after they clashed over rival claims to hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, but talks have picked up pace lately.

The Greek and Turkish deputy foreign ministers met in Ankara last month to discuss ways to promote economic and trade cooperation. They are set to meet in Kavala in Greece on May 29.