UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit Greece On May 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:29 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Greece on May 31

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Greece on May 31, pro-government Turkish media reported on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Greece on May 31, pro-government Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

"After receiving an invitation from Greece I will pay a visit to Greece on Monday," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper Yeni Safak.

The Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed that the top Greek diplomat, Nikos Dendias, would meet with Cavusoglu in Athens.

"The talks will focus on the bilateral relations, as well as on regional and international developments," a statement read.

Ties between the two NATO allies soured last year after they clashed over rival claims to hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, but talks have picked up pace lately.

The Greek and Turkish deputy foreign ministers met in Ankara last month to discuss ways to promote economic and trade cooperation. They are set to meet in Kavala in Greece on May 29.

Related Topics

NATO Visit Kavala Athens Ankara Greece May Media From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

13 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in T ..

2 minutes ago

Satrang Art Gallery organizes exhibition titled "L ..

2 minutes ago

Two commits suicide in Thaparkar

2 minutes ago

COVID Doctors Forum stage protest for regularizati ..

2 minutes ago

DR Congo volcano aftershocks rattle residents, dam ..

5 minutes ago

Accountability is equal for everyone: Zartaj Gul

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.