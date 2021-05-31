UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit Greece On Monday

Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:00 AM

Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Greece on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Greece on Monday and meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

The two ministers are expected to discuss both regional and international developments.

The relationship between Ankara and Athens has been fraught with tension recently due to competing claims for the Mediterranean Sea exploration.

