Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on Tuesday, Sign Consultations Schedule Document

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the Russian southern city of Sochi on December 29 to participate in a meeting of a bilateral strategic planning group and sign a document on the schedule of consultations for 2021-2022, the Turkish Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the Russian southern city of Sochi on December 29 to participate in a meeting of a bilateral strategic planning group and sign a document on the schedule of consultations for 2021-2022, the Turkish Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"H.E. Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Russian Federation (Sochi) on 29 December 2020 for the 8th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Turkey and Russian Federation," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the statement, the meeting will be co-chaired by Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and include a "comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments.

"

The meeting is expected to result in the signing of a document titled "Plan for Consultations to be held in 2021-2022 between the Foreign Ministries of Turkey and Russia."

Late last week, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cavusoglu would arrive in Sochi at the invitation of Lavrov. The negotiation is expected to cover the situation in the middle East, North Africa, Transcaucasia, Central Asia, Ukraine and the Black Sea region, with an emphasis on the peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh.