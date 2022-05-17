Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit US on May 16-19, Hold Talks With US Secretary of State

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the United States on May 16-19 and is expected to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Minister Cavusoglu will make an official visit to New York from May 16-19 to take part in the International Migration Review Forum, which will be held for the first time under the auspices of the UN General Assembly. As part of his visit, Minister Cavusoglu will take part in a ministerial-level meeting 'Global food Security Call to Action,' which will be held at the UN headquarters in New York under the leadership of (US Secretary of State) Blinken on May 18, as well as hold several bilateral meetings," the ministry said.

The ministry specified that Cavusoglu will hold the first foreign ministerial meeting of the US-Turkey Strategic Mechanism with Blinken and will meet with members of the Turkish-American community in New York.