Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit Uzbekistan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Saying that he will be accompanied by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, a ministry statement added that bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as security issues will be discussed during the visit.
In 1991, Türkiye was the first country to recognize the newly independent Uzbekistan, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.
Ankara attaches great importance to the improvement of cooperation with Uzbekistan in all fields and wishes to further develop their relations, benefiting from the close ties.
The two countries are also members of the Organization of Turkic States.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From World
-
Kenya airport strike disrupts flights2 minutes ago
-
Malawi welcomes first fuel train in 42 years after railway rehabilitation2 minutes ago
-
East Timor says Australia pipeline deal to be struck by November12 minutes ago
-
Iran president visits Iraq on first foreign trip22 minutes ago
-
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government42 minutes ago
-
E Timor leader tells AFP Australia pipeline deal struck by November42 minutes ago
-
Amazon to invest £8 bln in UK in boost for new Labour govt1 hour ago
-
Germany, Canada win Davis Cup openers1 hour ago
-
Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers1 hour ago
-
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions1 hour ago
-
Nigeria's Dangote refinery caught between promise and reality1 hour ago
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches1 hour ago