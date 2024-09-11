Turkish foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Saying that he will be accompanied by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, a ministry statement added that bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as security issues will be discussed during the visit.

In 1991, Türkiye was the first country to recognize the newly independent Uzbekistan, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Ankara attaches great importance to the improvement of cooperation with Uzbekistan in all fields and wishes to further develop their relations, benefiting from the close ties.

The two countries are also members of the Organization of Turkic States.