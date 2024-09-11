Open Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit Uzbekistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Turkish foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Saying that he will be accompanied by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, a ministry statement added that bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as security issues will be discussed during the visit.

In 1991, Türkiye was the first country to recognize the newly independent Uzbekistan, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Ankara attaches great importance to the improvement of cooperation with Uzbekistan in all fields and wishes to further develop their relations, benefiting from the close ties.

The two countries are also members of the Organization of Turkic States.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Visit Uzbekistan All From

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

35 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

46 minutes ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 hour ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

5 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

6 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

20 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

22 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From World