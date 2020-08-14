UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Travels To Switzerland For Talks On Friday

Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Turkish Foreign Minister Travels to Switzerland for Talks on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Switzerland on Friday, his first trip to the Alpine nation since the 2017 referendum in Turkey.

The diplomat is set to travel to Bern for a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis.

The two last met in Ankara in July of last year to discuss Cyprus, Syria and human rights.

Cavusoglu's 2017 trip to Bern was fraught with controversy. The visit took place a month ahead of a vote that granted sweeping new powers to the Turkish president.

The top Turkish diplomat's plan to host a pro-referendum rally at the embassy in Bern was rebuked by the Swiss government, souring the ties between the two countries.

