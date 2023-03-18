UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister, UN Chief Discuss Black Sea Grain Initiative Over Phone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Turkish Foreign Minister, UN Chief Discuss Black Sea Grain Initiative Over Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a phone call on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Today (on March 17) a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took place. During the conversation, the Istanbul grain deal, preparations for the International donor conference and initiative 'Zero Waste' that was presented to the UN by the leadership of our country were discussed," the ministry said.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities. It was renewed for 120 days in November 2022 and would be due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Istanbul March July November From

Recent Stories

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

38 minutes ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

2 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

2 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

2 hours ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.