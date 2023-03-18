Turkish Foreign Minister, UN Chief Discuss Black Sea Grain Initiative Over Phone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a phone call on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Today (on March 17) a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took place. During the conversation, the Istanbul grain deal, preparations for the International donor conference and initiative 'Zero Waste' that was presented to the UN by the leadership of our country were discussed," the ministry said.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities. It was renewed for 120 days in November 2022 and would be due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.