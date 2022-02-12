Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Caution of Western Countries in Statements on Ukraine

Western countries should exercise caution when making statements on the tense situation around Ukraine so as not to sow panic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Western countries should exercise caution when making statements on the tense situation around Ukraine so as not to sow panic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"It would have been wrong if Russia attempted to invade Ukraine.

If there is no such situation, the Western countries should be careful in their statements that create panic in Ukraine," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.