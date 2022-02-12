UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Caution Of Western Countries In Statements On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Caution of Western Countries in Statements on Ukraine

Western countries should exercise caution when making statements on the tense situation around Ukraine so as not to sow panic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Western countries should exercise caution when making statements on the tense situation around Ukraine so as not to sow panic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"It would have been wrong if Russia attempted to invade Ukraine.

If there is no such situation, the Western countries should be careful in their statements that create panic in Ukraine," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocativ ..

Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocative speculation': Kremlin

1 minute ago
 'Unreal' Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic ..

'Unreal' Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic medal in sliding

1 minute ago
 Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large h ..

Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large hill title

1 minute ago
 Macron tells Putin 'sincere dialogue' incompatible ..

Macron tells Putin 'sincere dialogue' incompatible with 'escalation': Paris

6 minutes ago
 US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Uk ..

US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine: Pentagon

6 minutes ago
 Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic medal in ..

Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic medal in sliding

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>