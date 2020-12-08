UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Urges EU To Be Honest Mediator In East Med - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday called on the European Union to act as an honest mediator in the Turkey-Greece talks on the Eastern Mediterranean during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto arrived in Turkey to discuss the fight against the coronavirus disease, the issues of bilateral relations as well as regional and international affairs.

According to the news outlet, Cavusoglu said that Ankara always expects the EU to act strategically and with good judgment.

The minister also claimed that Athens had not reciprocated Turkey's attempts at diplomacy by boycotting NATO meetings called to ease tensions between the two sides.

Greece has been accusing Turkey of conducting illegal drilling operations in what it considers to be its exclusive economic zones (EEZ). Ankara disagrees with these accusations, claiming that the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea are entitled to reduced EEZs or even none, portraying Athens claims as groundless.

