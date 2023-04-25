UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Voices Distrust Of US, France In Fight Against Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Turkish Foreign Minister Voices Distrust of US, France in Fight Against Terrorism

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that he cannot trust the United States and France in the fight against terrorism due to their double standards.

"I say it openly that I cannot trust the US and France in the fight against terrorism. And how can I trust them? Since there is hypocrisy, double standards," he said in an interview with Turkish channel TV100.

In response to the anchor's remark that the US and France are Turkey's allies, he said that "unfortunately, it is so."

"But look at the EU, which is a political alliance as well. And in that alliance, there are countries that cannot trust each other.

This is realpolitik. That's what diplomacy is for. You will be taking actions considering this factor. Your strategy will base on it," Cavusoglu said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier in April that Turkey is determined to destroy Kurdish terrorists in northern Iraq and will never tolerate any "playing around" with them.

Turkey has been in conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it considers terrorist, since 1984, with hostilities resuming in 2015. Relations with the PKK became a stumbling block for Sweden's accession to NATO, as Ankara refuses to ratify the Nordic country's bid, demanding Stockholm extradite Kurds to whom it had granted asylum.

