Turkish Foreign Minister Vows To Support Libya Amid Ongoing Chaos Due To Election Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with President of High Libyan Council of State Khaled al-Mishri on Tuesday and promised to support the North African country through mass protests caused by an election crisis.

During the talks the two officials evaluated recent developments and the election process in Libya, according to the Turkish minister.

"Will continue to give our strong support to brotherly Libya and will develop our cooperation in every field," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Violent protests erupted in Libya in early July as people dissatisfied with deteriorating life conditions took to the streets to demand that the UN-mandated general election be held as soon as possible.

Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO invasion helped topple Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. His death led to a decade-long rivalry between the UN-backed administration in Tripoli and the parliament in Tobruk. A UN-brokered reconciliation process put a caretaker unity government in charge in 2021, but the latter failed to hold elections in December as scheduled.

