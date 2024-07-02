Turkish Foreign Minister Welcomes Zambian Counterpart
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted his Zambian counterpart Mulambo Haimbe in the capital Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia, in Ankara," the ministry wrote on X.
No further information was given on the meeting.
Relations with the southern African nation gained momentum with the opening of the Turkish Embassy in the capital Lusaka in 2011, and the opening of the Zambian Embassy in Ankara in 2013.
The first-ever presidential visit from Türkiye was President Erdogan's visit to Zambia in 2018, which further strengthened relations in all areas.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From World
-
Dozens protest in Kenya with riot police out in force3 minutes ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity13 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 523 minutes ago
-
Fires near Athens under control as new blazes rage in Greece23 minutes ago
-
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking24 minutes ago
-
England recall Marler, Stuart for first All Blacks Test43 minutes ago
-
New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum43 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi attends China-Eurasia Expo, hold meetings with business enterprises in Xinjiang53 minutes ago
-
'Can't go back': Myanmar conscription exiles struggle in Thailand1 hour ago
-
Hungary's Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high2 hours ago
-
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech3 hours ago
-
Sinkholes spread fear in Turkey's parched breadbasket3 hours ago