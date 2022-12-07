Turkish Foreign Ministry Announces Consultations With Russia on Syria in Istanbul Dec 8-9

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Political consultations between Turkey and Russia on Syria and other topics will be held in Istanbul from December 8-9, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"From December 8-9, 2022, political consultations between Turkey and Russia ... will be held in Istanbul," the ministry said, adding that the delegations will discuss the implementation of the grain deal, as well as Syria, Libya and Palestine.