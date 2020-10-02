UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Ministry Believes EU Decisions Related To Turkey Are Divorced From Reality

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Believes EU Decisions Related to Turkey Are Divorced From Reality

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed the belief on Friday that the Special European Council's decisions related to Ankara were divorced from reality even though there were some "positive elements."

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed the belief on Friday that the Special European Council's decisions related to Ankara were divorced from reality even though there were some "positive elements."

Commenting on the results of the first day of the EU summit, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union was still ready for constructive dialogue with Ankara on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and would continue discussing the matter at December's summit. Michel also stressed the bloc's support for Greece and Cyprus, which urged for sanctions on Turkey over the alleged violation of their sovereign rights.

"The decisions related to our country that were adopted on October 1 at the summit of EU leaders contain some positive elements, but many provisions are divorced from reality," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Ankara, the EU summit's decisions show that while some EU nations seek improving relations with Turkey, "the Greek-Cypriot duo has taken the EU-Turkish relations hostage."

"The EU must call on ... Greek Cypriots to engage in negotiations with Turkish Cypriots, as both sides on the island should be united to coordinate hydrocarbons activities and create a cooperation mechanism, including fair distribution of income. Until this is not achieved, the Turkish Cypriot community will continue hydrocarbons deposits exploration through Turkey's state-owned oil company," the statement read on.

