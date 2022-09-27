Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Groups' Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Turkish foreign ministry condemned the raids by radical Israeli groups on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and called on Israel to prevent escalation.

"We condemn and find unacceptable the raids by the radical Israeli groups on Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli security forces in the occupied East Jerusalem. We call on Israeli authorities to immediately take necessary measures to restrain these practices, which violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its status based on the international law, and to prevent escalation of the tension," the ministry said in a statement on Monday evening.

This year, Israelis are celebrating the holiday of Rosh HaShanah, the Jewish New Year, from the evening of September 25 to the evening of September 27.

The unrest was recorded on the Temple Mount as demonstrators threw stones and fireworks at the police. Two violators were detained, according to the Israeli police. In addition, several young people locked themselves in a mosque on the Temple Mount and launched fireworks from the building.

Order has now been restored, visits to the Temple Mount and prayers are taking place as usual.