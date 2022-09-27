UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Groups' Raids On Al-Aqsa Mosque In Jerusalem

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Groups' Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Turkish foreign ministry condemned the raids by radical Israeli groups on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and called on Israel to prevent escalation.

"We condemn and find unacceptable the raids by the radical Israeli groups on Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli security forces in the occupied East Jerusalem. We call on Israeli authorities to immediately take necessary measures to restrain these practices, which violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its status based on the international law, and to prevent escalation of the tension," the ministry said in a statement on Monday evening.

This year, Israelis are celebrating the holiday of Rosh HaShanah, the Jewish New Year, from the evening of September 25 to the evening of September 27.

The unrest was recorded on the Temple Mount as demonstrators threw stones and fireworks at the police. Two violators were detained, according to the Israeli police. In addition, several young people locked themselves in a mosque on the Temple Mount and launched fireworks from the building.

Order has now been restored, visits to the Temple Mount and prayers are taking place as usual.

Related Topics

Police Israel Young Jerusalem Temple September Mosque Jew From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

10 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

10 hours ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

10 hours ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.