Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Killing Of Iranian Physicist Fakhrizadeh

Sun 29th November 2020

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Turkey's Foreign Ministry has condemned the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, warning against any actions that could threaten regional peace and stability.

Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear physicist and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, was attacked by gunmen in the town of Absard in Iran's Tehran Province on Friday. He was gravely injured and died at a hospital.

"We regret that Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died as a result of an armed attack in Tehran. We condemn this heinous murder and express our condolences to the Iranian government and the family of the deceased.

Turkey opposes any attempt to disturb peace and tranquility in the region, as well as against all types of terrorism, regardless of who the perpetrator or target is," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement commenting on the attack.

The ministry added that all those responsible must me held accountable and advised "all sides to avoid actions that could lead to an escalation in the region."

A spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday that Berlin was concerned that the killing of the Iranian physicist could increase tensions in the middle Eastern region.

