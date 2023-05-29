Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Shelling of Fishing Vessel by Syrian Security Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the shelling of a Turkish fishing vessel by Syrian security forces in international waters, which resulted in two people sustaining injuries and a damage to the ship.

"The Mahmutcan-1 fishing vessel, which left the port of Karatas in Adana and proceeded in international waters, was shelled on Sunday by two ships of the Syrian regime's security forces. We condemn the incident, which slightly injured two fishermen, and damaged the vessel," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Bilgic also said that the local authorities were monitoring the situation and that the prosecutor's office of the Turkish southern city of Samandag had launched a probe into the incident.