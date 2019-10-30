Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns US Draft Bill on Sanctions Over Syria Operation

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the draft bill passed by the US House of Representatives on Monday, which envisions sanctions on Turkey over its operation in northern Syria.

"The draft bill, which targets our senior officials and our Armed Forces, is incompatible with the spirit of our NATO Alliance, and contradicts with the agreement reached on Syria with the U.S. Administration on 17 October," the ministry said in a Tuesday statement.

The ministry urged the US Congress not to strain the bilateral ties and emphasized that threats of unilateral sanctions will not help Washington achieve anything.

Turkey launched an operation in northern Syria earlier this month, with the aim of clearing the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and US-backed Kurds, whom Ankara considers to be linked to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), branded a terrorist organization by Turkey.

The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters.

As the ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum on October 22 in Sochi. According to the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border within 150 hours.

The withdrawal deadline under the Russia-Turkey memorandum expired at 6:00 pm Moscow time (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday. Later in the day, Erdogan announced that Moscow had informed Ankara that the pullout of the Kurdish forces from the security zone in northeastern Syria had been completed.