Turkish Foreign Ministry Confirms Summoning Ten Western Ambassadors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The ambassadors of 10 countries, who called for the release of human rights defender Osman Kavala, were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and reminded of the need to observe the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the embassies of 10 countries - Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States - called on Turkey to release Kavala after four years under arrest.

"A group of Ambassadors, who released a joint statement last night in violation of diplomatic customs, regarding an ongoing legal case, have been summoned this morning to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was conveyed to the Ambassadors / charge d'affaires of these countries that the impertinent statement via social media regarding a legal proceeding conducted by independent judiciary was unacceptable, that the statement attempting to politicize judicial proceedings and put pressure on Turkish judiciary was rejected, and that the statement was also against the rule of law, democracy and independence of the judiciary, as allegedly defended by the Ambassadors," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that such concern over litigation involving Turkey, and in particular the judgment regarding Kavala, points to an "insincere and double standard approach."

The ministry said it advised the ambassadors to "act within the scope of their responsibilities originating from their duties in line with the Vienna Convention." In international practice, the perceived breach of this convention can lead to the expulsion of foreign diplomats from their host country.

Kavala is a well-known Turkish businessman and human rights activist. He is the founder of the Anadolu Kultur foundation, promoting ethnic and religious minority projects, particularly the reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and the peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue.

In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted Kavala on the charge of ties to the anti-government Gezi Park protests in 2013. However, on the same day, the Istanbul prosecutor's office issued a new warrant which re-arrested Kavala on charges of ties to the failed 2016 coup. Kavala has denied all charges brought against him.

