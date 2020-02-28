Turkish Foreign Ministry Says Not Changing Migration Policy - Reports

The Turkish Foreign Ministry says that the country does not change its policy on migrants and hosts the largest number of migrants in the world, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

Earlier in the day, Omer Celik, the spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, said, after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike by Syrian forces in Idlib, that Ankara was no longer able to restrain the flow of refugees from Syria.