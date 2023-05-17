UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Ministry Says Some Statements In OSCE Election Report 'Regrettable'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 08:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry said some statements in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) report on elections in the country are regrettable and undermine the credibility of the organization's missions.

The EU welcomes active participation of Turkish citizens in the elections, but calls to take into account comments made by OSCE and Council of Europe observers, according to a joint statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

"Some of the politically charged and accusing statements in the report, which go beyond the scope of the electoral process and are inconsistent with the principles of independent and impartial observation, were regrettable.

It should not be forgotten that political analyses and biased comments undermine the credibility of OSCE election observation missions," the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. The first round saw incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan win 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 44.88%. A runoff is set for May 28.

