Turkish Foreign Ministry Says Sweden Violates Obligations On NATO Membership Process

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused Sweden of violating the counterterrorism obligations to Ankara, which were enshrined in a trilateral security memorandum on NATO membership process.

Media reported on Friday that leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, had received permission to burn a copy of the Quran, islam's holy book, in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The protest was supposed to start at 13:00 GMT on Saturday.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the permission to hold a propaganda demonstration by groups related to the PKK terrorist organization (the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as terrorist in Ankara) in the center of Stockholm, the Swedish capital, immediately after the vile attack on our holy book, the Quran, took place today.

This is a clear breach of the obligation of the trilateral memorandum signed by Sweden to prevent the propaganda of terrorist organizations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that Ankara expected Sweden to make "concrete and effective" steps towards countering terrorism in accordance with its obligations under the trilateral memorandum.

