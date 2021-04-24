UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Ministry Says US Recognition Of Armenian Genocide Undermines Mutual Trust

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:38 PM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Says US Recognition of Armenian Genocide Undermines Mutual Trust

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed the United States on Saturday for undermining their mutual trust, after President Joe Biden called the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire an act of genocide

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed the United States on Saturday for undermining their mutual trust, after President Joe Biden called the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire an act of genocide.

"The US statement distorts historical facts and will never be accepted by the people of Turkey, rather it will cause a deep wound that will undermine our mutual trust and friendship. We urge the US president to correct this grave mistake and uphold efforts to achieve a peaceful coexistence in the region," a statement read.

Related Topics

Turkey United States

Recent Stories

Russia aims to send first crew to its own space st ..

52 seconds ago

China, Russia welcome int'l partners in moon stati ..

54 seconds ago

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

55 seconds ago

ASEAN leaders' meeting on Myanmar begins in Indone ..

57 seconds ago

PPP Chairman expresses concerns over spread of COV ..

59 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to mas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.