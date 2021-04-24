Turkish Foreign Ministry Says US Recognition of Armenian Genocide Undermines Mutual Trust

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed the United States on Saturday for undermining their mutual trust, after President Joe Biden called the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire an act of genocide

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed the United States on Saturday for undermining their mutual trust, after President Joe Biden called the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire an act of genocide.

"The US statement distorts historical facts and will never be accepted by the people of Turkey, rather it will cause a deep wound that will undermine our mutual trust and friendship. We urge the US president to correct this grave mistake and uphold efforts to achieve a peaceful coexistence in the region," a statement read.