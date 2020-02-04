UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Ministry Says Working With Moscow To Decrease Tensions In Syria's Idlib

Tue 04th February 2020

Turkish Foreign Ministry Says Working With Moscow to Decrease Tensions in Syria's Idlib

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Ankara was working with Moscow to decrease tensions in Syria's de-escalation zone, where Turkish troops and the Syrian government forces recently clashed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Ankara was working with Moscow to decrease tensions in Syria's de-escalation zone, where Turkish troops and the Syrian government forces recently clashed.

On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that six Turkish servicemen had been killed in an attack by the Syrian army in Idlib. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged that retaliation would follow. Moscow said that Ankara had not informed it of its military movements in the region.

"We are working with Russia to stop the attacks of the forces of the Syrian government," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as broadcast on the Turkish NTV channel.

Additionally, Cavusoglu said Turkey had in fact informed Moscow of its armed forces' movements in the Idlib zone ahead of the clashes.

"As I told [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, we always inform Russia about [military movements] so that there would be no clashes with Russia by mistake. It is impossible that there was no such information," Cavusoglu said.

