Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams European Parliament for Hosting Kurdish Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized the European Parliament for hosting an international conference on the Kurdish issue, describing the event as a support for terrorism.

On Wednesday, the 16the International Conference titled "The European Union, Turkey, the middle East and the Kurds" started at the European Parliament. The event is organized by the European Union Turkey Civic Commission in cooperation with the Kurdish Institute of Brussels and involved representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey) among others. According to the Kurdish ANF news media outlet, some of the panels focused on the Turkish-Kurdish relations, and had titles such as "Oppression and Resistance in Turkey" and "Turkey 2023: Dictatorship vs. Democracy."

"Allowing leaders of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, participate in an event at the European Parliament and make terror propaganda means open support for terrorism," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Daily Sabah media outlet.

According to the ministry, "heinous threats" against Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were voiced during the conference.

"We invite EU institutions and EU member states to stand firm against terrorist organizations and no longer take terrorists under their wing," the ministry added.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.