Turkish Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In Mogadishu

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a car bombing attack on a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

On Monday, an explosion rocked Mogadishu, leaving at least 17 people dead.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated this morning by a car bomb targeting a hotel in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous people.

We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

