Turkish Foreign Ministry Summoned Russian Diplomat to Express Concerns Over Idlib - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that Russian ambassador Alexei Yerkhov was summoned to discuss Turkey's concerns over the recent attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense blamed the Syrian military for the strike on a hospital in Idlib that claimed five civilian lives and for another attack that reportedly injured seven people.

"Yesterday, we held a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Ankara in our ministry. We mostly discussed the attacks in Syria. We expressed our concerns, especially those related to the hospital, to the Russian side. Our military has expressed similar concerns to Russian colleagues," the source said.