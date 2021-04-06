Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Social Media Posts - Reports

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Chinese Ambassador over the embassy's posts about Turkish opposition politicians, Turkish media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Chinese Ambassador over the embassy's posts about Turkish opposition politicians, Turkish media reported Tuesday.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the embassy's tweets mentioned Good Party chair Meral Aksener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, who had criticized China's alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslim minority.