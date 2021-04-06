UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Social Media Posts - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:32 PM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Social Media Posts - Reports

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Chinese Ambassador over the embassy's posts about Turkish opposition politicians, Turkish media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Chinese Ambassador over the embassy's posts about Turkish opposition politicians, Turkish media reported Tuesday.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the embassy's tweets mentioned Good Party chair Meral Aksener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, who had criticized China's alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslim minority.

Related Topics

Minority China Ankara Muslim Media Opposition

Recent Stories

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

2 minutes ago

Wife of Jailed Navalny Says Her Husband Cannot Be ..

32 seconds ago

Strict Lockdown in Vienna Extended Until April 18 ..

34 seconds ago

Sergey Lavrov arrives on official visit to discuss ..

36 seconds ago

US Hypersonic Missile 'Did Not Launch' Due to Issu ..

44 seconds ago

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.