Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador After Resolution On Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Charles Fries after a resolution was adopted by the French parliament condemning Ankara's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

On Wednesday, the French parliament approved unanimously a resolution condemning the Turkey's operation in northern Syria. French lawmakers urged Ankara to halt immediately its offensive and confirmed their support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to the agency, the Turkish authorities voiced their strong criticism to the ambassador over the move by the French Senate and National Assembly on Operation Peace Spring.

"We strongly condemn and reject decisions by the French Senate and National Assembly about Operation Peace Spring," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the news agency.

On October 9, Turkey launched an operation in northern Syria aimed to clear the area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Turkey are interchangeable terms, and create a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding that stipulates that units of Russian military police and Syrian border guard be deployed to the Syrian-Turkish border amid Ankara's operation against the Kurdish units in the area. Under the memorandum, the Russian and Syrian forces are also supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours. The 150-hour period ended on Tuesday.

