Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Greek Ambassador Over Incident In Aegean Sea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Greek Ambassador Over Incident in Aegean Sea - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Greece's ambassador in Ankara Michael-Christos Diamessis over what it calls violations of Turkey's territorial integrity in the Aegean Sea after the publication of a video appearing to show a Greek Coast Guard boat being rammed by a Turkish vessel, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

The ambassador was also questioned over the detention of Turkish journalists who were reporting on the arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Rhodes, the agency stated.

Authorities in Greece took similar action, as the Turkish ambassador in Athens Burak Ozugergin was summoned to the Greek Foreign Ministry, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, the Greek newspaper cited a video published on social media appearing to show a Turkish Coast Guard vessel ramming a Greek Coast Guard ship near the island of Kos.

The incident resulted in minor damages to the vessel but no injuries, the newspaper stated.

An incident on Turkey's land border with Greece also took place on Wednesday, as the Kathimerini newspaper reported that Turkish security forces opened fire on a Greek military vehicle stationed in the border area.

Tensions have risen between Greece and Turkey after authorities in Ankara announced on February 28 that they would no longer prevent the flow of migrants and asylum seekers wishing to reach the European Union. On March 1, the Greek government announced that it will suspend all asylum applications for a month, in response to the uptick in migrants landing on the Aegean islands and gathering at the land border.

