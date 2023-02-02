Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Planned Burning of Quran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador in connection with the planned burning of Quran on February 3 and expressed its protest to him, a source in the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ambassador was summoned after reports of "a planned action to desecrate the Holy Quran on February 3," the source said.

"We stressed that we condemn in the strongest terms Norway's attitude towards preventing provocative actions that clearly qualify as hate crimes. We expect that the Norwegian authorities will not allow to conduct this action, such acts are unacceptable," the source said.